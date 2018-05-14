Image copyright Google Image caption The surgery was found to have out of date medicines

A GP surgery that prescribed a child medicine not suited for under 18s has been placed into special measures following an inspection.

Sutherland Lodge Surgery in Colchester, Essex, had been rated outstanding in all categories in 2016, but all four GPs left in that year over funding.

A December 2017 inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found it to be inadequate in all but one area.

A spokesman for the surgery said it was implementing improvements.

The CQC report found notices in reception that instructed patients they were only allowed to discuss one symptom per appointment, but double appointments for "more complex health needs" were available.

Out of date medicines

It also found the surgery had no notes for terminal patients' preferences for end of life care - and one had to self refer to the hospice as they could not get a GP appointment.

As well as a child being given unsuitable medicine, one patient was oversubscribed a medicine "open to misuse".

The surgery also had medicines that were "not always in date" or stored at the right temperate.

After the inspection, the CQC returned on 10 January and found the risk of patients had been reduced and a report will be published in due course.

The contract for the surgery was put out to tender after the GPs left in the summer of 2016, and Virgin Care Services took control.

NHS England and Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said following the report it had taken "appropriate contractual action".

A spokesman for Sutherland Lodge Surgery said it was "aware of and were addressing issues" before the CQC's inspection.

He added: "We have continued to implement our comprehensive action plan since, taking on board the inspectors' feedback and the vast majority of improvements have been implemented and inspectors have already acknowledged improvements."