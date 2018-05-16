Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the stabbing

A march against knife crime has taken place after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death.

The man, named locally as Fabian Kacica, died after what police described as a "disturbance" in Southend at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack near the Central Library and university campus.

Nearly 100 people attended the march on Tuesday.

Mr Green said: "The whole town has been saddened by the stabbing. We did march on Tuesday to encourage more love and more peace.

"I do feel safe [in Southend]. I am not losing hope in our community. I think things are getting worse but we can make it better. It's up to us."

Police have arrested an 18-year-old and from Leigh-on-Sea and a boy, 17, from Shoeburyness. They remain in police custody

Image caption Extra patrols are being carried out in Southend town centre

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "Our inquiries are progressing and while we continue to keep an open mind as to the motive behind this attack, we are treating it as an isolated incident.

"There were a large number of people in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward as they may have information, however small, that could assist with our investigation."

Image caption Southend rapper Sonny Green said the march sent a message of love and peace

Police are asking witnesses and anyone in the area of The Forum between 20:00 BST and 21:00 BST or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Essex Police.

Beverly Williams, chief executive of the company that runs Mr Kacica's former school, said: "We are extremely shocked and saddened to hear this tragic news about Fabian Kacica, who was a pupil at Cecil Jones until 2015.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Another march is being planned.