Essex

Fabian Kacica death: Fourth man arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 18 May 2018
Fabian Kacica Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Fabian Kacica died as a result of a stab wound

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in an Essex seaside town.

Fabian Kacica, of Lornes Close, Southend, died after what police described as a "disturbance" near the library and university campus in the town at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

A 20-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea was detained on Thursday, police said.

Two teens have already been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Michael Nyathi, 18, of Steeplefield, Leigh-on-Sea and a 17-year-old boy from Shoeburyness are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court later.

A 20-year-old man from Southend, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kacica died as a result of a stab wound.

Essex Police said it was holding a public meeting at The Forum library on Saturday at midday, as a result of the killing.

Representatives of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, other community figures and senior officers from Essex Police are due to attend.

Image caption Extra patrols were carried out in Southend town centre following the death

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites