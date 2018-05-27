Image copyright Steve Childs Image caption Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for up to date flight information

Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Stansted Airport after lightning strikes damaged aircraft fuelling systems, grounding flights.

Flights have been cancelled or delayed and some are being diverted away from landing.

The airport said its aircraft fuelling system was "unavailable" for a period earlier due to a lightning strike.

A spokeswoman said engineers had since restored the system but "flights may be diverted, delayed or cancelled".

"We apologise for the inconvenience and advise all passengers to check with their airlines for their latest flight updates," she said.

Passengers have described being stuck on planes for hours waiting to take off while others are waiting in an already crowded departure lounge for information.

The problems occurred as thunderstorms and torrential rain swept across part of the UK overnight and comes on a Bank Holiday weekend and at the start of school half-term.

Passenger Steve Childs told the BBC his Ryanair flight to Madrid had been due to take off at 08:25 GMT.

Mr Childs, who is travelling with his wife and daughter to see his father for during the half-term break, said he has had to get information from social media.

"There have been no announcements," he said.

"Flights which were due to leave at 06:00 still haven't left.

"We are in the middle of the departure hall. Fortunately we have seats, but there are lots of people without."

Rob Liddell, who was due to fly out on a family holiday to Rome for three days, said communication hadn't been great.

Not hopeful

He found out his flight had been cancelled via a phone app, despite the departure board saying it had only been delayed.

"We're standing in a queue of several 100 people waiting to attempt to re-book our flights," he said.

"No-one is hopeful anything will happen today.

"There is no information about why this has happened or what the prospect of getting another flight is."

Mr Liddell said people were "pretty calm" and "resigned to the fact this has happened".

He added there were thousands of people in the departure lounge and "lots of young families in corridors".

Frustrated passengers have been venting social media.

Twitter user Tracey Mitchell said her niece and nephew's flight had been cancelled as a result, meaning they are "no longer going on their cruise".

