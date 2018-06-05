Image copyright Ibbetson Family Image caption Kenneth Ibbetson, 86, died at Hutton Village Care Home in south Essex, in June 2015 from Legionnaires' disease

The daughter of a pensioner, who died at a care home three years ago, has been telling a court that a Bupa healthcare company was responsible for his death.

Kenneth Ibbetson, 86, died at Hutton Village Care Home in Brentwood in June 2015, from Legionnaires' disease.

Bupa Care Homes (BNH) Ltd has admitted health and safety breaches.

The outline of the case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court where the firm is being sentenced.

'Rippling effect'

Mr Ibbetson's daughter Caroline Peters told the court the firm was responsible for his death and spoke of the "rippling" effect it had on her family.

The court heard that samples taken from taps at the home after his death found there was a high concentration of Legionnaires' disease in the water.

Mr Ibbetson has lived there for three months.

The sentencing hearing is due to conclude later this week.