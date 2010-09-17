Image caption The Cotswold Water Park is made up of 150 lakes created through gravel extraction.

Cotswold Water Park Society has said it is reviewing its role to make itself more accountable and its goals clearer.

The organisation said it was aiming to make changes to its structure "following recent events" at the Gloucestershire leisure park.

Earlier this year, a young girl died after being pulled unconscious from a lake and two bosses of the society were arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Questionnaires seeking views are being sent to residents and businesses.

The survey is also available online via the park's website.

People are being asked to comment on issues such as governance of the current organisation and ways to improve lines of communication.

Improving relations

Matthew Millet, acting joint chief executive, said: "Over recent months, it has become apparent to us that the society could do a much better job of improving its relations with local communities and the way in which we are run.

"We thought there'd be no better way of doing that than by asking everyone who's had experience of us or who works with us to tell us what they think and where we can improve so we can incorporate that into any changes that follow."

The deadline for responses to the questionnaire is 30 September.

A public meeting will be held in October at which the society will present proposed changes to the structure of the organisation.

The Cotswold Water Park is made up of 150 lakes created through gravel extraction.

Kajil Devi, 15, from Feltham in London, died in July after an accident at a bathing lake operated by property and leisure company, Watermark.

Earlier in the year, the society's former chief executive Dennis Grant and finance director Nick Hanson were arrested on suspicion of theft, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and false accounting.

Mr Hanson, 48, has since died after collapsing at his home in Coventry on 6 September. Chief executive Dennis Grant was granted bail until 26 October.