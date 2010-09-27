A man has died in an incident which has closed a major route road into Cheltenham from the M5.

The man died when he was hit by a vehicle on the A40 Golden Valley bypass near Churchdown at 1900 BST on Monday.

The situation was exacerbated when a car collided with an ambulance attending the scene. The woman driver of the car suffered chest injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The road is shut in both directions but is expected to reopen overnight.

The injured woman has been taken to the Gloucester Royal Hospital after being cut out of her car. Her condition is unknown.

It is not yet known how the man who died came to be on the carriageway.