Council services for vulnerable people in Gloucestershire have been coordinated at seven centres across the county to make them more accessible.

Education welfare, family support and behaviour management workers are among the teams working under the same roof.

One "lead professional" will coordinate the support needed by a vulnerable child, young person or family.

The teams are based in Gloucester (two), Cheltenham, the Forest of Dean, the Cotswolds, Tewkesbury and Stroud.

Councillor Paul McLain, cabinet member for children and young people, said the aim was to provide a smoother service for vulnerable children, young people and families.

"Families tell us they don't like being passed around between services, having to tell their stories again and again," he said.

"They want to talk to just one person who really understands their needs."