Sub-zero temperatures have led to a spate of flooding incidents due to frozen pipes in Gloucestershire.

The county's fire and rescue service said crews responded to nine separate incidents caused by frozen pipes in 24 hours.

Most calls were said to be flood-related, with pipes bursting in lofts that were not properly insulated.

Homeowners are urged to get pipes insulated and not to attempt defrosting a frozen pipe themselves.

Station manager Andy Gillingham said: "The risk isn't just from flooding your house when a pipe bursts, but there is also a risk of fire if you try to defrost pipes yourself.

"In previous years, we've had incidents where people have tried to defrost pipes with heat guns or blow torches, causing fire as well as flood. This can have a devastating effect on your home."