Image caption Bus services have been severely disrupted because of the treacherous driving conditions

Gritters have spent another night ploughing and salting Gloucestershire's roads to deal with icy conditions and further snowfall.

It was hoped the salt would work more effectively as overnight temperatures dropped to just below freezing.

However, transport services on Tuesday were expected to be disrupted again.

Weather forecaster Ian Fergusson said "widespread ice would be a given" on Tuesday but heavy snowfall was less likely.

'A white-out'

Mr Fergusson added that outbreaks of snow later today could cause some disruption on Wednesday morning with anything from 2-10cms (1-4 inches) settling in parts of the county.

Sholto Thomas from Stagecoach described bus services as "patchy" with only the services 94 and 99 running out of Cheltenham first thing on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the county he said a number of local buses were running out of Gloucester but the Forest of Dean was "a white-out other than a bus going up to Lydney from Gloucester" and nothing was running between Cirencester and the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire County Council reported that 10 schools would remain closed on Tuesday along with three colleges and a number of children's centres.

Refuse collections have also been suspended whilst driving conditions remain treacherous.