The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled her planned visit to the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday due to illness.

Camilla was due to present a trophy to the winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Ladies Day, the second day of the four-day event.

A Clarence House spokesperson said the Duchess was unable to attend due to a stomach bug.

Clarence House would not comment on whether the Duchess had received medical attention.

The bug is not thought to be serious.

The Cheltenham Festival, which opened on Tuesday, and is celebrating its centenary, is one of the highlights in the racing calendar, attracting huge crowds.