Buskers in Gloucester could be moved away from a key part of the city centre because of claims they are too noisy.

A number of complaints have been received by Gloucester City Council after some local business owners said some performers were too loud.

The authority could move them a short walk away from the Cross to outside the Guildhall on Eastgate Street.

Council bosses said they would not ban buskers completely and would discuss it further at a meeting in September.

Opera singer Rebecca Newman said the atmosphere and trade was not as good outside the Guildhall.

"I always go and speak to the nearest businesses before I start and say to them 'if there's any problem come and speak to me'," she said

"I don't consider somebody asking me to turn down my music as a complaint - I think it is a legitimate request."

City council leader Paul James said: "All we are suggesting is that we look at other pitches and we are proposing to do that for a trial period.

"We think that high quality street entertainment can add to the shopping environment and it is something we want to encourage."