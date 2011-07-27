Gloucestershire

Gloucester 'noisy' buskers could be asked to move

  • 27 July 2011

Buskers in Gloucester could be moved away from a key part of the city centre because of claims they are too noisy.

A number of complaints have been received by Gloucester City Council after some local business owners said some performers were too loud.

The authority could move them a short walk away from the Cross to outside the Guildhall on Eastgate Street.

Council bosses said they would not ban buskers completely and would discuss it further at a meeting in September.

Opera singer Rebecca Newman said the atmosphere and trade was not as good outside the Guildhall.

"I always go and speak to the nearest businesses before I start and say to them 'if there's any problem come and speak to me'," she said

"I don't consider somebody asking me to turn down my music as a complaint - I think it is a legitimate request."

City council leader Paul James said: "All we are suggesting is that we look at other pitches and we are proposing to do that for a trial period.

"We think that high quality street entertainment can add to the shopping environment and it is something we want to encourage."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites