A48 link road between Gloucester and Forest of Dean resurfaced

A major trunk road between Gloucester and the Forest of Dean will be closed during the day while it is resurfaced.

The council said it had received "lots of requests" to improve the "vital" section of the A48 which is used by about 7,000 commuters.

The work to repair two miles (3.3km) of the road will be in three phases.

The first part to be fixed will be between the Silver Fox Cafe and the railway bridge at Broadoak. The road will be shut from 07:30 to 17:30 BST.

Conservative councillor Vernon Smith said: "It is never easy to close such a crucial road but it is in much need of repair.

"We have been asked time and again to make improvements here, and that is what we are doing."

The initial repairs are expected to finish on Friday, with the second phase scheduled to start on 14 October and end on 25 October.

The final phase is due to begin on 28 October and finish on 1 November.

The A48 will be open during the evening and over the weekends during the road works.

The council said a signed diversion route was in place.