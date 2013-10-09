Rejected Asda in Cinderford sees new plans approved

Revised plans for an Asda supermarket in Cinderford have been approved.

In July a High Court judge overturned a decision to approve the initial plans when Co-Op, which has a store in the town, succeeded with a judicial review.

Asda has since amended its application and the authority has once again given its approval for the proposed 4,645 sq m store on Steam Mills Road.

The Co-Op has six weeks to appeal, but the Forest of Dean District Council leader said he hopes they will not.

Councillor Patrick Molyneux said: "I think it would be a shame in some respects. Cinderford is long overdue another supermarket.

"I think what people in Cinderford are looking for is choice. I would hope that the Co-Op would accept that challenge and develop their ideas and stores so they can be strong competition to Asda."