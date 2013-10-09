Gloucestershire

Rejected Asda in Cinderford sees new plans approved

Revised plans for an Asda supermarket in Cinderford have been approved.

In July a High Court judge overturned a decision to approve the initial plans when Co-Op, which has a store in the town, succeeded with a judicial review.

Asda has since amended its application and the authority has once again given its approval for the proposed 4,645 sq m store on Steam Mills Road.

The Co-Op has six weeks to appeal, but the Forest of Dean District Council leader said he hopes they will not.

Councillor Patrick Molyneux said: "I think it would be a shame in some respects. Cinderford is long overdue another supermarket.

"I think what people in Cinderford are looking for is choice. I would hope that the Co-Op would accept that challenge and develop their ideas and stores so they can be strong competition to Asda."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites