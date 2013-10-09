Neil Bennett stabbing: Police release images of possible witnesses

Image caption Police say they want to speak to three potential witnesses after the death of Mr Bennett

Police investigating the stabbing of a man in Gloucester have released CCTV pictures of three possible witnesses.

Neil Bennett, 50, was found with fatal stab wounds on Park End Road shortly before 20:00 BST on 27 July.

Gloucestershire Police said they would like to speak to the woman and two men captured by CCTV nearby at around the same time.

The incident happened hours after hundreds of people had been in Gloucester Park for an annual carnival.

Three men and a woman have been charged with murder and are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court in November.