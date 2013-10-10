Coney Hill School in Gloucester shuts for deep-clean

A primary school has been forced to shut for a day after more than half the staff and 10 percent of pupils were struck down by a sickness bug.

Coney Hill School in Gloucester is to be closed on Friday to allow for a deep-clean to take place.

Mark Rickard, from Gloucestershire County Council, said it was in "the best interest of pupils" as the "bug appears to be spreading quite quickly".

The community school, which has 200 pupils, is due to reopen on Monday.