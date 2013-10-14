Woman charged over badger cull firearm

A woman has been charged with attempting to steal a firearm during the badger cull.

Madeline Buckler, 31, of Kings Moss, Merseyside, was arrested on Friday in Newent, Gloucestershire.

She has also been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and is due before Cheltenham magistrates in next month.

The arrest was made as part of Gloucestershire Police's badger cull operation.