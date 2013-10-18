Local DAB radio begins broadcasting in Gloucestershire

Image caption The transmitters will serve listeners in the Cheltenham, Gloucester, Stroud and surrounding areas

Two digital transmitters have been turned on, allowing local stations to begin DAB digital broadcasting in Gloucestershire.

The transmitters will initially serve listeners in the Cheltenham, Gloucester and Stroud areas, as well as in the north west of the county.

The switch-on took place at Pittville Pump Rooms in Cheltenham at 08:40 BST.

It means BBC Radio Gloucestershire, Heart, Gold and others are available to people using digital radios.

Further DAB transmitters covering the north and south Cotswolds are due to be added before the end of the year, the DAB multiplex operator Muxco has said.

The FM and AM services for BBC Radio Gloucestershire will continue.

Listeners have been advised that they have to select rescan or retune on their radio in order to receive the new services.