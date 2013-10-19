Gloucestershire

Gloucester railway line reopens after derailment

Scene of the derailment
Image caption The freight container came off the wagon on Tuesday at about 20:30 BST

A railway line which had to be closed after a freight train derailment in Gloucester has reopened.

The wagon blocked the line after it came off tracks west of Gloucester station on Tuesday at about 20:30 BST.

Engineers removed the empty container, which had come off the wagon, on Friday and worked through the night to replace 1,300 yards (1.2km) of track.

A spokesman for Network Rail said the work finished at about 03:00 BST and everything was now "back to normal".

Nobody was injured in the derailment. An investigation into the cause of it has begun.

