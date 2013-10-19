Gloucester railway line reopens after derailment
A railway line which had to be closed after a freight train derailment in Gloucester has reopened.
The wagon blocked the line after it came off tracks west of Gloucester station on Tuesday at about 20:30 BST.
Engineers removed the empty container, which had come off the wagon, on Friday and worked through the night to replace 1,300 yards (1.2km) of track.
A spokesman for Network Rail said the work finished at about 03:00 BST and everything was now "back to normal".
Nobody was injured in the derailment. An investigation into the cause of it has begun.