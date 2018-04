Dense fog has led to five crashes, including one described as serious, on a main road in Gloucestershire.

Police said resources were being "stretched to the limit" dealing with crashes on the A417 between Birdlip and Cirencester.

Drivers are being encouraged to use the A435 instead of the A417 if possible.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman advised drivers to be aware of road conditions and stopping distances, slow down and take care.