Cotswolds sheep killed by gang on quad bikes

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Sheep were "deliberately" run over by a gang on quad bikes, according to a farmer

Twenty-three sheep have been killed after being run over by a gang of quad bike riders.

The area, in the Cotswolds, had been "plagued by gangs, indiscriminately smashing through gates" at high speed, The National Farmers Union (NFU) said.

Up to 30 incidents were reported, with electric fences destroyed, equipment stolen and livestock let loose.

The NFU said it was "disappointed" by Gloucestershire Police's response, although the force is investigating.

The sheep were killed on a farm near Cirencester run by Toby Baxter.

"Joyriders drove round the field at night and deliberately ran them over," he said.

Image caption Farm gates have been damaged by vehicles smashing through them at high speed

"We suspect it was four high powered racing quad bikes. Everyone's seen them [the quad bike riders] - but you can't get anywhere near them."

The chair of Gloucestershire NFU, Tanya Robbins, said an increasing number of farmers had reported incidents.

"Gangs appear riding quad bikes, riding flat out and driving cars, smashing through gates and electric fences - anything that's in their way.

"They're going through at such speed, they're causing criminal damage. They're also letting out livestock. We're worried sick."

Image caption About 30 incidents of criminal damage have been reported in the past few weeks

Ms Robbins said incidents had been reported in a 30 mile square area around Cheltenham, Winchcombe, Andoversford and Northleach.

'We want action'

"Where incidents have been reported the police have come out and taken details, but the farmers are telling me they just haven't heard any more.

"We want action. It's got to be stopped.

"The police have got helicopters - I'd like to know where these people are coming from."

Gloucestershire Police's rural crime officer, Simon Clemett, said he would be working closely with the NFU, the farmers involved and other police departments.

"We will be looking at prosecuting for criminal damage to property, including livestock that has been injured or killed," he said.

"It's not that we are not interested, we are very interested. But if people know this is going on and they're not calling it in, I would urge them to do so."