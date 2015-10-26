Murder probe launched after man dies in Cheltenham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said a 68-year-old man died after being found with serious injuries at a house in Mendip Road at 12:35 GMT.

Paramedics treated him at the house but he was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.