Gloucestershire Police hands 'unfit' Bearland HQ to council

Image caption Bearland had become an "unwanted drain" on resources, the PCC said

An "ageing" and "past its sell-by date" police headquarters has been offloaded after years of uncertainty.

Police in Gloucester have agreed to surrender the 230-year lease on the 1960s' Bearland building to the county council in exchange for £400,000, .

It had become an "unwanted drain" on resources, according to Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl.

He said people would see "no difference" as a public access reception area would be retained.

The force will also retain its CCTV room and parking spaces as part of the deal.

Gloucestershire County Council is planning to redevelop the building, along with its adjacent Shire Hall base.