Cheltenham house deliberately smashed with lorry

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The entire frontage of the home in Cheltenham collapsed and garden walls were flattened

A lorry was used to deliberately destroy the front of a vacant detached house in Gloucestershire.

The entire frontage of the home in Cheltenham collapsed and garden walls were flattened.

The attack on the home on Tewkesbury Road took place early on Wednesday evening.

A lorry, thought to be the one used, was later found burnt out in a field off nearby Withybridge Lane, Gloucestershire Police said.

According to the Land Registry, the house is owned by John Connors, who was jailed in 2012 with four other members of his family, after being found guilty of keeping a private workforce.

Image caption Police believe the damage was done deliberately

In 2014 he was ordered to pay just over £300,000 as part of a proceeds of crime hearing.

The house was put up for sale earlier this year, but the estate agent dealing with the sale was unable to tell the BBC whether it had yet been sold.

Gloucestershire Police said enquiries were ongoing.

BBC Radio Gloucestershire reporter David Smith said: "It's quite a sizeable house, a nice house, with gable windows built into the roof.

"Now the entire ground floor has gone. There is nothing left of it. There is brickwork all over the floor."