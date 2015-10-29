Cheltenham murder suspect released without charge

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house in Cheltenham has been released without charge by police.

Charles Anthony Swift, 68, was found with severe head injuries at Mendip House on Monday. He died after paramedics were unable to save him.

Gloucestershire Police said a 22-year-old who was arrested on Monday had now been released.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Insp Richard Pegler said: "This was a violent attack on an innocent man in his home.

"We would particularly like to hear from the public who may have seen any activity around Mendip House from mid morning to mid afternoon on Monday 26 October or anyone with knowledge of Tony, his routine and his visitors."

The police are also looking for blood-stained clothing, Mr Swift's mobile phone, and the "blunt instrument" used to beat him.