Cheltenham murder victim's daughter appeals to find killer

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Tony Swift was killed in a "horrific assault" on Monday

The daughter of a man who died in a violent attack at a flat in Cheltenham has appealed to the public to help find her father's killer.

Charles Anthony Swift, known as Tony, 68, suffered severe head injuries at Mendip House on Monday and later died.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released without charge on Thursday.

Mr Swift's daughter, Charlotte Wain, said she was feeling "really sad" he did not live "to a ripe old age".

"It is disbelieving that someone felt they could do this. He was a kind man who always did a lot for us," she said.

Image caption Charlotte Wain said her father was "a kind man"

"We just need to find out who did this to him.

"If anyone's got anything they know, if you saw something... the tiniest thing could make such a massive difference.

"We would appreciate any help that anyone can give us."

Det Insp Richard Pegler, from Gloucestershire Police, said Mr Swift was "the subject of a horrific assault with a blunt instrument" and he had been "repeatedly hit on the head".

He said detectives were looking for discarded blood-stained clothing, Mr Swift's Samsung mobile phone and a potentially blood-stained weapon.