Gloucestershire NHS boss Dr Frank Harsent to retire

Image caption Dr Frank Harsent has worked in the NHS for 43 years

The chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced he is to retire next year.

In a letter to staff, which has been seen by the BBC, Dr Frank Harsent said "the time was right to go and do other things" and he will stand down in May.

Earlier this week, it emerged he had taken staff to a conference in Florida a week before a "major incident" was declared at two county hospitals.

The trust runs Cheltenham General and Gloucestershire Royal Hospitals.

Dr Harsent has worked in the NHS for 43 years and held the position of chief executive in Gloucestershire for the past seven years.

In the letter, he said: "The NHS is about to go through a period of major change and our trust needs a chief executive who will be here for the long term and that would not be me".