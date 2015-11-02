Subway worker Karlee Daubeney trapped in fridge overnight

Image copyright Gloucester Citizen Image caption Karlee Daubeney daubed a "Help Me" message in ketchup hoping it would be seen by CCTV cameras

A woman daubed a "Help Me" message in ketchup after becoming trapped overnight in a Gloucester sandwich shop's fridge, a court has been told.

Cheltenham Magistrates' Court heard Karlee Daubeney, 20, was only freed from the fridge at the Kings Walk branch of Subway eight hours later.

The franchisee, C.M. Ventures Ltd, admitted breaching health and safety guidelines.

The company was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay £2,070 in court costs.

In the incident last December, the handle to release the door from the inside was not working, the court heard.

Image caption The incident happened at Subway in Kings Square, Gloucester

While workers knew it was defective and had reported the problem to the manager, it had not been repaired or replaced.

Jennie Dallimore, from Gloucester City Council who brought the case, said: "There was a failing to comply with health and safety and if simple repairs had been made the incident would have been avoided.

"The manager had been made aware of the faulty door handle but had not taken any action to put things right."