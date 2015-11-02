Tony Swift murder investigation: One man released by police

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Tony Swift was killed in the assault in Cheltenham on 26 October

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 68-year-old man in an attack at a flat in Gloucestershire has been released without charge.

Charles Anthony Swift, known as Tony, suffered severe head injuries at Mendip House, Cheltenham, on 26 October.

A 21-year-old who was arrested at the weekend has now been released, Gloucestershire Police said.

A 29-year-old from Cheltenham, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, is still being questioned by officers.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Richard Pegler said a "blunt weapon" thought to have been used in the attack had not yet been recovered.

A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was released without charge on Thursday.