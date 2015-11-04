Gloucester Antiques Centre closed 'without warning'

Image copyright Google Image caption There are about 100 dealers with stalls at the centre

Gloucester Antiques Centre has closed "without warning" after making "significant losses".

Some traders said they were informed of the closure after it was reported by the BBC.

Peel Outlets, which owns Gloucester Quays and manages the centre, said there was "no viable alternative location" for the centre.

The centre first opened in 1978 and moved to the current site at the quays in 2009.

'Appalled'

Jason Pullen, managing director of Peel Outlets said: "It is with regret that we have had to take the decision to close the Antiques Centre.

"Gloucester Quays has already invested a significant amount of money in the Antiques Centre but unfortunately there is no viable alternative location and the business continues to make significant losses.

"We therefore intend to redevelop the Antiques Centre".

Kathy Williams, who runs the Denkats stall in the centre, which sells collectables, antiques and jewellery, said she learnt about the closure when it was reported on BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"They've closed the building. I can't sell anything. I'm absolutely appalled," she said.

"There are 99 dealers at the centre, we've all stocked up for Christmas, and they've just closed us down."

Peel Outlets said the closure will also "potentially affect" 17 members of its staff.

The centre's website describes it as "one of the largest and longest established" antiques centres in the UK.