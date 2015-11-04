Tony Swift murder investigation: Man charged

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Tony Swift died from head injuries on 26 October

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 68-year-old man who was found with head injuries at his Gloucestershire home.

Charles Anthony Swift, known as Tony, was found at Mendip House in Cheltenham on 26 October.

Lee McClatchley, 29, of Cromwell Road in the town, appeared before magistrates on Thursday.

Police are continuing to search for Mr Swift's bloodstained clothing and a "blunt instrument used in the attack".

Det Chief Insp Steve Porter, of Gloucestershire Police, said officers were looking for a weapon which may have been discarded or hidden in Whaddon or the surrounding area.