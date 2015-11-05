The Queen visits military sites in Gloucester

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen was shown the medal room at Imjin Barracks

The Queen has visited several military-related sites in Gloucester.

She toured the headquarters of Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth.

Her trip also took in the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Medal Office, which engraves and issues military and civilian medals.

She also went to the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) which helps families deal with administrative challenges after they a bereavement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen visited the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre during her visit

Chief engraver Barry Thompson said: "It was a great privilege to show her what we do in the Medal Office workshop.

"She was very interested in how the engraving machine works."

Mandy Drummond from the JCCC said it was "absolutely fantastic" for the centre to have been recognised with a Royal visit.

"We felt so privileged that she came to visit. It was recognising the whole team, and recognising the families that we help."

Her colleague Tracey Bowers added: "It was very humbling to show Her Majesty the good work we do for our service personnel and their families and what we do to honour those who have given their life in service of our country."