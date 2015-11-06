New site found for Gloucester Antiques Centre traders

Image copyright Google Image caption Gloucester Antiques Centre closed without warning earlier this week

A new site for former traders of Gloucester Antiques Centre has been found after it closed without warning.

Peel Outlets, which owns Gloucester Quays and manages the centre, said the closure was due to the business making "significant losses".

Despite fears no alternative location would be found, the former Bookends shop in Westgate Street has been identified as the new site.

Following refurbishment it will be open for trading from 14 November.