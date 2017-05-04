Voters go to polls in Gloucestershire County Council elections

Image caption All 53 seats are up for grabs at Gloucestershire County Council

Polling stations across Gloucestershire have opened for the local elections to decide who runs the county council.

All 53 seats on Gloucestershire County Council are up for election with 224 candidates competing for them.

Registered voters across the districts will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 BST to 22:00 BST.

Counting of the ballot papers will take place overnight with the results expected to be declared early on Friday morning.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".