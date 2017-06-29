Man charged over stolen 4x4s found in the Forest of Dean

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The luxury cars were found at a business park in the Forest of Dean

A man has been charged with handling stolen goods after several luxury 4x4s and hundreds of car parts were found at a business park in the Forest of Dean.

Edward Samuel Fear, of Wellington Terrace, Newnham, appeared before Cheltenham magistrates charged with six counts of handling stolen goods.

The charges relate to six 4x4s found at a business park in Sling after police acted on a tip off from the community.

Further searches at another site have discovered five more of the vehicles.

Gloucestershire Police said they are working through the items, including the cars which are from around the country, and will make contact with the car owners.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Edward Samuel Fear has been charged with handling stolen goods