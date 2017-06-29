Sabbir Sedoo jailed after brother and friends die in crash

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Sabbir Sedoo was racing his car against his brother after a night out in Birmingham

A motorist who raced another car at over 100mph for 29 miles, ending in a crash which killed his brother and two friends, has been jailed.

Sabbir Sedoo, 28, was racing his brother Suleiman, 24, on the M5 in Gloucestershire in June last year.

Sedoo had previously admitted three charges of death by dangerous driving.

Judge Jamie Tabor QC told him: "Your behaviour was grossly irresponsible. There was in my judgment a period of showing off."

He added: "It was a recipe for disaster.

"I have no doubt that you are a very hard-working and responsible man but on that day you drove and behaved like an idiot."

'Died in his arms'

The court heard Suleiman Sedoo was driving a Mercedes hire car which smashed into the back of a stationary Ginsters lorry in the early hours of 2 June 2016.

He died alongside passengers Ekbal Miah, 23, and Jarrod Campbell, 23. Front seat passenger Majid Malik survived.

Shopkeeper Sedoo avoided his brother's car but his black Mazda hit a crash barrier. His two passengers were slightly injured.

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Suleiman Sedoo was not able to stop his car in time and crashed into the back of the stationary lorry

The brothers were driving back to Gloucester having celebrated Mr Campbell's birthday in Birmingham the night before.

Blood tests found the defendant had 7.5mg of cannabis per litre of blood in his body. The legal limit is 2mg per litre.

George Threlfall, defending, said: "What the court does not know is that this man's brother died in his arms on the M5 motorway.

"Mrs Sedoo has lost her son and will lose another son to a term of imprisonment.

"He has not been able to forgive himself and he is never going to be able to forgive himself."

Sedoo, of Falkner Street, Tredworth, Gloucester, was sentenced to five years and four months' imprisonment and banned him from driving for the same period.