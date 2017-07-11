IPCC reviewing Gloucestershire hospital toilet death

Image copyright GHNHSFT Image caption The case is being reviewed by the Independent Police Complaints Commission

The death of a man whose body was found in a toilet at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital may be investigated by the police watchdog.

Gloucestershire Police say the 32-year-old patient's death is being treated as non-suspicious.

The case is being reviewed by the IPCC as the hospital trust told police they were worried about the man's welfare.

The IPCC may investigate or pass the case back to the force's professional standards department to investigate.

A hospital spokesman said the man's body was found in a public toilet at the tower block at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Monday.

"We would like to reiterate that a full internal investigation surrounding the circumstances and cause of the patient's death has been launched," he added.

The trust said it was working closely with the police investigation and hospital services were running as normal.