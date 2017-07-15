New Forest council leader: 'Somebody had to do the job'

Image copyright Forest of Dean District Council

The new leader of Forest of Dean District Council has said he doesn't have a proper mandate to lead but "someone had to do the job".

Tim Gwilliam said he would be appointing a cross party cabinet.

Previous leader Patrick Molyneux was ousted at a council meeting on Thursday because of a row over boundary changes.

Mr Gwilliam said he would be looking at new ways of saving money and serving the interests of people living in the Forest of Dean.

Mr Gwilliam said: "Nobody from my party or myself would say that we have a mandate.

"But at the end of the day, somebody had to put their hand up and say we'll have a go and we'll see if we can pull it together."

He left the Labour Party citing Jeremy Corbyn's polices and to form his own party, Forest First

Conservative Mr Molyneux stood down following a vote of no confidence.