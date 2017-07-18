In pictures: A day on the Cotswold Way
A rambling route from Bath through the Cotswolds to Chipping Campden has been captured on Google Street View.
A walker was sent to chart the 102-mile (164 km) path with a backpack containing a 360-degree camera on the top.
The Cotswold Way passes a significant number of historic sites, such as the Neolithic burial chamber at Belas Knap and Hailes Abbey.
This summer also marks 10 years since it became an official National Trail.
You can find out more about the Cotswold Way here.