Man in 'serious condition' after Gloucester stabbing

Image caption The 23-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds on St Aldate Street

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found stabbed in a street in Gloucester.

The 23-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds outside a block of flats on St Aldate Street at 02:30 BST.

Gloucestershire Police said he was taken to hospital where his condition is described as "serious but stable".

Police believe the assault took place in the block of flats. The area has been cordoned off and detectives are appealing for information.