David Somerset, 11th Duke of Beaufort dies, aged 89
- 16 August 2017
- From the section Gloucestershire
David Somerset, the 11th Duke of Beaufort, has died at the age of 89.
Badminton House said in a statement he died peacefully at his home on the Gloucestershire estate on Wednesday.
He leaves a widow Miranda and four children Harry, Anne, Edward and John and is succeeded by his eldest son Harry, The Marquess of Worcester.
The Duke was the president of the Badminton Horse Trials which is held on the family estate every year in early May.