Four held after 23-year-old stabbed In Gloucester
Four men have been arrested following a stabbing in Gloucester.
A 23-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds outside a block of flats on St Aldate Street, early on Sunday. He remains in a "stable" condition.
Police were called to the flats at about 02:30 BST following reports a male had been stabbed.
Three men from Gloucester were arrested on Thursday and one - also from the city - on Friday morning, a police spokesman said.
Those arrested were:
- A 21-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
- A 27-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
- A 39-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
- A 32-year-old man, also from the city, was arrested earlier on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
All four remain in custody.