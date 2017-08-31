Gloucestershire probation service risks public safety, says report

Image caption The Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset & Wiltshire CRC was supervising a total of 6,701 offenders at the end of 2016

The public is being put at "more risk than necessary" by a private probation company, inspectors have warned.

Staff at the community rehabilitation company (CRC), who supervise thousands of offenders in Gloucestershire, are facing "unreasonable caseloads".

The probation inspectorate's report said the firm had made "drastic staff cuts to try and balance the books".

Working Links, which runs the CRC, said it would "work hard to address the issues identified".

The CRC supervises low and medium-risk offenders, with the National Probation Service (NPS) managing high-risk offenders.

Chief inspector of probation Dame Glenys Stacey, said the NPS was "performing reasonably well" and people in Gloucestershire could be "reassured" that those posing a higher risk were being supervised to an "acceptable standard".

But she said it was "much more troubling" at the CRC.

"This CRC's work is so far below par that its owner and government need to work together urgently to improve matters," she said.

Image caption Ian Lawrence from trade union NAPO said staff morale was "through the floor"

Ian Lawrence, from the National Association of Probation Officers, said they were "not at all surprised" by the report.

He said: "The release of yet another damning report from Her Majesty's Inspector of Probation about inadequate service provision in Gloucestershire is further proof that our predictions prior to the privatisation of the probation service have proven to be correct.

"There are also huge problems as a result of staff cuts of around 40%, resulting in high absence figures, massive caseloads and a damaging loss of morale."

In 2014, the government replaced probation trusts in England and Wales with 21 rehabilitation companies, made up of private firms and charities.