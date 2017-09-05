Murray Ward 'arrested over sex attacks on children' in New Delhi

A British man has been arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted children at a home for the blind in India, police have said.

Murray Ward, 54, from Gloucestershire, is accused of abusing three boys at the National Association for the Blind hostel in New Delhi on Friday, Delhi police said.

He could face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

A Foreign Office spokesman said it was investigating.

The British High Commission in New Delhi has been asked to comment.

Police said Mr Ward, who is married with a family in the UK, had been employed in a senior managerial position at Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon until April 2017.

"The arrested British national Murray Ward has been in India since last October," Ishwar Singh, deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told AFP.

"We have charged him under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act."