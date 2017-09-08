Hillary Clinton to appear at Cheltenham Literature Festival

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hillary Clinton's spokesman said she would be reflecting on what what the election experience "has taught her about life"

Failed US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is to appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

She is expected to talk candidly about coping with a "shocking and devastating loss", according to a spokesman for the former First Lady.

Mrs Clinton will be at the event on 15 October - one of only two UK appearances to discuss her memoir.

Her spokesman said she would be reflecting on being the first female candidate from a major party.

In November last year she lost out to Republican Donald Trump who become the 45th US President.

It was an election "marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who didn't play by the usual political rules," her spokesman said.