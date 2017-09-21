Image caption Scenes of crime police staff are among those to benefit from the increase

All Gloucestershire Police staff are to receive the same pay increase as uniformed officers.

It follows the government's decision to lift the public sector pay cap and increase police officers' basic pay by 1%, with a further 1% one-off bonus.

Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said he and the chief constable agreed it was important officers and staff should be recognised alike.

To do otherwise could be "divisive" or "damage morale", he said.

All other constabulary employees, such as PCSOs, scenes of crime officers, ICT and other staff, are expected to receive a similar rise in basic pay.

The extra money is expected to cost the force £236,000, spread over two years.

Mr Surl said the possibility of diverse sections of the workforce being treated differently was unfair and has pledged to underwrite any shortfall.

"At a time when the police are under increasing pressure, the chief constable and I agree that officers and staff, who do important work whether they are in an office or on the front line, should be recognised alike," he added.

"To do otherwise would be potentially divisive and could damage morale which is already being tested by an ever-expanding workload borne by a diminishing workforce."

The force has nearly 2,000 employees, with almost 50% in civilian roles.

Any pay award will be back dated to 1 September.