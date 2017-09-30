A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car as he walked along a main road in the Cotswolds.

The A433 Tetbury Road in Cirencester is likely to be closed in both directions for several hours.

South Western Ambulance said crews were called at 05:22 BST to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

The man, who suffered serious head injuries, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

It is believed he was walking along the road between Culkerton Crossroads and the A429 junction at the time of the crash.