Ten men have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £750,000 were seized in a series of dawn raids in Gloucestershire.

Officers raided 11 properties in Gloucester and Cheltenham and four car-wash premises as part over two days.

Eight men from Gloucester, aged 20 to 33, a 21-year-old man from Norwich and a man, 34, from Essex were arrested.

A 17-year-old girl found to be "working in inappropriate circumstances" was also taken away by a safeguarding team.

The raids, on Wednesday and Thursday, were part of Operation Cleveland which was set up following a tip-off about organised crime in the county.

Image caption Gloucestershire Police said cannabis farms were discovered in six properties in Gloucester and Cheltenham

Gloucestershire Police said cannabis farms were discovered in six properties in Gloucester and Cheltenham and "Albanian gang members" were found in several properties.

A spokesman for the force, said the "substantial" amount of cannabis plants found at the farms was "believed to be valued at around £750,000".

Det Insp Ian Fletcher said: "This two-day operation resulted in the disruption of serious organised crime gangs operating in Gloucestershire whose criminal activity has had a detrimental impact on our communities.

"One of the cannabis farms was located directly opposite a primary school in Gloucester. These gang members have no regard for the safety and well-being of those living in the communities in which they are operating."

All the men are being held for offences including fraud, the supply of class B drugs and the manufacture and production of class B drugs.