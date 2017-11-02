Man arrested on suspicion of making an explosive substance in Cheltenham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive substance for unlawful purposes.
Police said "following the execution of a warrant" in Brooklyn Road, Cheltenham, they arrested a 57-year-old man in the "pre-planned operation".
Three properties on Brooklyn Road have also been evacuated and officers are asking people to avoid the area.
Gloucestershire Police said it was "working with other blue light services to ensure everyone's safety".