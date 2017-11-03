Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption The A417 was shut both ways for several hours around Nettleton Bottom

Two people have died and a third person has been seriously injured in a crash on the A417 in Gloucestershire.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a car on fire at Nettleton Bottom, near Birdlip, just after 23:30 GMT on Thursday, according to police.

"One man was taken to Southmead Hospital in a serious condition," said a force spokeswoman.

The road was shut in both directions for several hours but has since been fully reopened.

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two vehicles.

Police have appealed for anyone who might have information about what happened to get in touch with them.